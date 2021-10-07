Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Update

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter worth $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 30.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Colony Bankcorp stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. 6,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,178. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $260.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.03%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

