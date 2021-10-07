ColossusXT (COLX) Trading 24.6% Higher This Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 538% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $6.87 million and approximately $2.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00016422 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001199 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005905 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,213,182,427 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

