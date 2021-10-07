Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Gap Down to $98.16

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.16, but opened at $94.97. Columbia Sportswear shares last traded at $95.36, with a volume of 645 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 32.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after acquiring an additional 474,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

