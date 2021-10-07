Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Has $31.90 Million Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356,800 shares during the period. Outfront Media comprises about 3.8% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $31,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,870,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,984,000 after purchasing an additional 659,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,615,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,408,000 after purchasing an additional 716,394 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $620,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $2,077,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of OUT stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. Research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

