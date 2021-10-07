Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $343.64 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.46 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

