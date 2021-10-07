Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rollins by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,319 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,843,000 after purchasing an additional 579,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,311,000 after purchasing an additional 56,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rollins by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.