Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,237 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,049 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,565 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,508,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,586,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

