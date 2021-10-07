Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SASR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

