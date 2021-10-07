Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 81,049 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,049 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at $137,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

BATS INDA opened at $49.01 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.