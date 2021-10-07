Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys Shares of 12,386 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth about $1,353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Progyny by 23.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Progyny by 234.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progyny by 181.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Shares of PGNY opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $55.21.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,135 shares of company stock worth $27,621,089 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

