Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $482,000 in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.73% of Itiquira Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,402,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITQ opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.