Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $561,000 Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $69.62 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

