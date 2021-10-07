Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLCA opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

