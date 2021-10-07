Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,944 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth approximately $14,880,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth approximately $11,928,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $11,399,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $8,389,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $8,192,000.

OTCMKTS:CFVIU opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

