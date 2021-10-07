Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 457 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at $219,000.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,026,647 shares of company stock worth $152,692,140. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $43.37 on Thursday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.