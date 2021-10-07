Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 1.03% of Progress Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $160,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $978,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,479,000.

Get Progress Acquisition alerts:

PGRW stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.