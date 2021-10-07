Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Unitil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Unitil by 828.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth acquired a new stake in Unitil during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Unitil by 30.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Unitil by 316.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Unitil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTL opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $713.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. Research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Unitil Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

