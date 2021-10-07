CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Down to $13.23

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.23, but opened at $12.70. CommScope shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 47,726 shares traded.
COMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
