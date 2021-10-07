CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Down to $13.23

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.23, but opened at $12.70. CommScope shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 47,726 shares traded.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

