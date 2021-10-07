Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

CBU stock opened at $70.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 50.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 4.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 23.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at about $574,000. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

