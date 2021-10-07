Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Brokerages expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to announce $3.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the highest is $3.12 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

NYSE:CYH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,978. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

