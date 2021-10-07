Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE CHCT opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 90,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 199,605 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 92,288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,944,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

