Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) is Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Community Trust Bancorp makes up about 3.5% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.52% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $43.13. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,125. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

