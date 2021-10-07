Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,780,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,116 shares during the period. Community Trust Bancorp comprises 6.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 9.98% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $71,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.00. 205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $766.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.95 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

