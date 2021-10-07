Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,828 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $13,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 32.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LITE traded up $3.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.62. 11,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,761. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

