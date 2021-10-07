Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $1.06 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.99.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.84. 18,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,711. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

