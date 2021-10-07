Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $759,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,311 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,583 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.62.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.19. The stock had a trading volume of 104,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,753,936. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.65 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $146.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

