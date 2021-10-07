Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CODYY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $13.11 on Monday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

