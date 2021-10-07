Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, July 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

