Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.00. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Compagnie Financière Richemont’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

