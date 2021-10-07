Comparing Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GAN and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -24.01% -10.87% -9.63% Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GAN and Blend Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million 16.99 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -34.68 Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blend Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GAN.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GAN and Blend Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67 Blend Labs 0 1 9 0 2.90

GAN currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 78.15%. Blend Labs has a consensus price target of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 86.60%. Given Blend Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than GAN.

Summary

Blend Labs beats GAN on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

