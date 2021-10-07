Comparing FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) & Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FirstService and Angel Oak Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService 0 5 1 0 2.17 Angel Oak Mortgage 0 1 5 0 2.83

FirstService currently has a consensus target price of $174.80, suggesting a potential downside of 3.40%. Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus target price of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.40%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than FirstService.

Dividends

FirstService pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. FirstService pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstService has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FirstService and Angel Oak Mortgage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService $2.77 billion 2.86 $87.26 million $2.02 89.58 Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Profitability

This table compares FirstService and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService 3.71% 16.74% 5.16% Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.3% of FirstService shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FirstService beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations. The company was founded by Jay S. Hennick in 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

