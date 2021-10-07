Comparing Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) and BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) and BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Grow Solutions has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock Capital Investment has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

28.8% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Grow Solutions and BlackRock Capital Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackRock Capital Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00

BlackRock Capital Investment has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.84%. Given BlackRock Capital Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackRock Capital Investment is more favorable than Grow Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grow Solutions and BlackRock Capital Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BlackRock Capital Investment $67.12 million 4.20 -$103.85 million $0.49 7.76

Grow Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackRock Capital Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Solutions and BlackRock Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A BlackRock Capital Investment 59.49% 7.70% 4.55%

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment beats Grow Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grow Solutions Company Profile

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of growing, processing and dispensing legal cannabis and legal cannabis infused products. The company was founded on May 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Jackson, WY.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation. It provides financing in the form of equity, mezzanine and debt investments with an investment size ranging from $10 million to $50 million.

