Comparing Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) & Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Union Bankshares and Farmers National Banc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares $52.75 million 2.70 $12.81 million N/A N/A Farmers National Banc $149.48 million 3.16 $41.88 million $1.57 10.63

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Farmers National Banc pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Union Bankshares and Farmers National Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers National Banc 0 0 2 0 3.00

Farmers National Banc has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.36%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Union Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Union Bankshares and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares 25.41% 17.17% 1.29% Farmers National Banc 34.12% 15.36% 1.71%

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Union Bankshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, VT.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans. The Trust segment offers personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Canfield, OH.

