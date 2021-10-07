Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 778,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Compass has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COMP shares. Compass Point raised Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

