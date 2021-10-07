Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Shares of CTG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,827. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $92.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,982 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

