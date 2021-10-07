Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.46. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

