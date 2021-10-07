Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Hits New 12-Month High at $183.90

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $183.90 and last traded at $174.94, with a volume of 243427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.22.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $11,781,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $363,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

