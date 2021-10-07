Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Update

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Conformis stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. 6,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,641. The company has a market cap of $241.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.72. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.96.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.39 million. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conformis by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Conformis by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Conformis from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

