CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Sells $1,120,438.22 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd W. Garner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CONMED alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of CONMED stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00.

CNMD opened at $136.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.55 and its 200 day moving average is $133.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.