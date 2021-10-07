Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $254.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.04.

STZ opened at $211.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.42.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.39). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

