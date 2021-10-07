Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $254.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.04.
STZ opened at $211.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.42.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
