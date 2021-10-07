Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $211.62 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.33.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.