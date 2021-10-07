Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $211.62 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.