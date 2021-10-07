Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.150-$10.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Constellation Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.15-10.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.63.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock traded up $4.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,552. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.42. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.