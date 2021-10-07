ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Up 8.8%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.33. 850,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 33,860,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WISH. Cowen cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $87,420.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,349,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $177,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 36.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after buying an additional 1,046,296 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 1,739.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 120.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 403,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

