Contrasting GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) & Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) and Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Trimble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II -49,263.32% -9.11% -5.88% Trimble 15.01% 15.69% 8.33%

This table compares GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Trimble’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II $70,000.00 13,392.86 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Trimble $3.15 billion 6.62 $389.90 million $1.97 42.07

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Trimble shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Trimble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Trimble, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A Trimble 1 1 2 0 2.25

Trimble has a consensus target price of $67.25, suggesting a potential downside of 18.85%. Given Trimble’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trimble is more favorable than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Volatility and Risk

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trimble has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trimble beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc. engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators. The Geospatial segment offers solutions for the customers working in surveying, engineering, and government. The Resources and Utilities segment caters customers working in agriculture, forestry, and utilities. The Transportation segment covers long-haul trucking, field service management, rail, and construction logistics industries. The company was founded in 1978 by Charles Robert Trimble and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

