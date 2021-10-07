Contrasting Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Novavax and Poseida Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $475.60 million 25.35 -$418.26 million ($7.27) -22.27 Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A -$129.77 million ($3.61) -1.81

Poseida Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poseida Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -80.37% -150.88% -48.19% Poseida Therapeutics N/A -63.62% -43.88%

Risk & Volatility

Novavax has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of -0.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novavax and Poseida Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 0 2 4 0 2.67 Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Novavax currently has a consensus price target of $249.60, indicating a potential upside of 54.18%. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 510.69%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Novavax.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats Novavax on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. It is also developing P-OTC-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase; and P-MMUT-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. In addition, the company is developing a portfolio of allogeneic dual CAR product candidates. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

