Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.83.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.10. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $54,278,100. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Copart by 9.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Copart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Copart by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,233,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Copart by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,899,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.