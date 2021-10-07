Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) Insider Acquires £10,500 in Stock

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) insider David Low acquired 75,000 shares of Coral Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($13,718.32).

Shares of CRU opened at GBX 14.20 ($0.19) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.60. The stock has a market cap of £11.78 million and a PE ratio of -33.75. Coral Products plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Coral Products alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th.

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.