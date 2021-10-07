Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.87% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

CNM stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91. Core & Main has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Analysts predict that Core & Main will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

