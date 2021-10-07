Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cortexyme currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $2,096,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,669,460. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cortexyme by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cortexyme by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

