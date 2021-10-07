CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $177.28, but opened at $169.03. CorVel shares last traded at $170.30, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Maxim Shishin sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $91,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $182,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.64, for a total transaction of $204,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,755 shares of company stock worth $5,588,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CorVel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CorVel by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CorVel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.